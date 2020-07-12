1/
Teresa H. (Lysek) BARRETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARRETT - Teresa H.
(nee Lysek)
July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William D. Barrett; loving daughter Betty Lysek; dear sister of Rose (robert) Dreyer, Kathleen (John) Brancato, Denise (Kenneth) Botknecht, Lorraine "Cookie" (Rudolf) Scialo and the late Joanne (George) Edwards and Barbara Siminski; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217
7168737825
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved