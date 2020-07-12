BARRETT - Teresa H.
(nee Lysek)
July 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William D. Barrett; loving daughter Betty Lysek; dear sister of Rose (robert) Dreyer, Kathleen (John) Brancato, Denise (Kenneth) Botknecht, Lorraine "Cookie" (Rudolf) Scialo and the late Joanne (George) Edwards and Barbara Siminski; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.