Margarone - Teresa R. (nee Schwab)
Of West Seneca, NY, June 27, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Margarone Jr., DDS; loving mother of Joseph E. III, DDS (Mary Anne), Teresa "Terry" (David) Maida, Sandy (Lalit) Goel and John (Laura); dear grandmother of Vickram, Joseph IV, Suneil, Lauren, Juliana, Sophia and John Jr.; sister of Mary Ann Borgioli, Elaine Zilliox and the late Fr. Jerome Schwab; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Teresa was a D'Youville graduate RN, a member of the Buffalo Philharmonic Choral Arts Society, and was an active member of her church, often visiting the sick. She loved to cook, bake, and entertain friends and family at home. Friends may call Thursday 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven R.C. Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Friday at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.