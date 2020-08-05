1/
Terry R. MANNING
MANNING - Terry R.
August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol L. (nee Muscarella) Manning; loving father of Michael (Amy) Manning, Jill Manning and Timothy (Kerri) Manning; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Noah, Madison and Lauren. The family will be present on Thursday from 5-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore (near Sheridan Drive), where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greco Funeral Home, Inc.
2909 Elmwood Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1301
(716) 874-4400
