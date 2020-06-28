GALANIS - Terry S., Sr.
June 25, 2020, age 102. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Marian M. (nee Walters) Galanis; loving father of Marian M. (Dean) Penman, Terry S. (Nancy) Galanis, Jr., Marcia L. (William) Rousselle and Alicia A. (Anthony) Roncone; cherished grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 29 adored great-grandchildren; caring brother of Richard (Mary) Galanis, Elaine (Joseph) Zambito and the late Dorothy (late Roger) Sullivan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.