HENRY - Theodore J. "Teddy"
Passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Boyd) Niclo-Henry; dear father of Stevie, David, and the late Teddy Henry; step-father of Angelo Joseph (Christina Marie) Niclo III; brother of Peter (late Pat), Daniel (Ann Marie), and the late Thomas Henry. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo. Mr. Henry was a star basketball player at Bennett High School. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Please use the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com