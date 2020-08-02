1/
Theodore J. "Teddy" HENRY
HENRY - Theodore J. "Teddy"
Passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Boyd) Niclo-Henry; dear father of Stevie, David, and the late Teddy Henry; step-father of Angelo Joseph (Christina Marie) Niclo III; brother of Peter (late Pat), Daniel (Ann Marie), and the late Thomas Henry. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo. Mr. Henry was a star basketball player at Bennett High School. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Please use the online register book at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
