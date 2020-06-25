IPPOLITO - Theresa A.
(nee Wujek)
June 23, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late Fred; dear mother of Donna (Ronald) Giorgini, Gregory, Carol (John) Syposs, Mark (Donna) and the late Diane (Jack) Towery; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister of the late Dorothy (late Edward) Kamien, Richard (Maryann) and Leonard (late Artie) Wujek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will be said Saturday, 12 Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at our Lady Help of Christians Church at 12:30 PM. Donations may be made in Theresa's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences offered at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
(nee Wujek)
June 23, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late Fred; dear mother of Donna (Ronald) Giorgini, Gregory, Carol (John) Syposs, Mark (Donna) and the late Diane (Jack) Towery; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister of the late Dorothy (late Edward) Kamien, Richard (Maryann) and Leonard (late Artie) Wujek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will be said Saturday, 12 Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at our Lady Help of Christians Church at 12:30 PM. Donations may be made in Theresa's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences offered at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.