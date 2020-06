IPPOLITO - Theresa A.(nee Wujek)June 23, 2020, age 88. Wife of the late Fred; dear mother of Donna (Ronald) Giorgini, Gregory, Carol (John) Syposs, Mark (Donna) and the late Diane (Jack) Towery; loving grandmother of eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister of the late Dorothy (late Edward) Kamien, Richard (Maryann) and Leonard (late Artie) Wujek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where prayers will be said Saturday, 12 Noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at our Lady Help of Christians Church at 12:30 PM. Donations may be made in Theresa's name to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences offered at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com