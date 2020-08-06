1/
Theresa C. (Yardman) VETTER
VETTER - Theresa C.
(nee Yardman)
Of Orchard Park, passed away August 4, 2020, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John C. Vetter; dear mother of Linda (Late Richard) Lewinski, and John (Regina) Vetter; loving grandmother of Jeffrey, Nathan (Beverly), and Alicia Vetter; great-grandmother of Lillian and Roman; predeceased by several siblings; aunt of Connie (Bob) Whitman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Interment to follow at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Mrs. Vetter worked at AM&A's and was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Auxiliary Club. Mrs. Vettter was a longtime resident of Brookdale in Orchard Park for many years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
