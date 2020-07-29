1/1
Theresa E. (Palermo) CALDIERO
1920 - 2020
CALDIERO - Theresa E.
(nee Palermo)
September 20, 1920 - July 27, 2020. Wife of the late Patrick Caldiero; mother of Alphonse (Sandra), Camille (Leonard) Krawczyk, Anthony (J. Patrica), Patrick (Marybeth), and Jack (Ann Marie); grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Carmen Palermo, and Felicia LoGalbo; beloved aunt of Bro. Anthony LoGalbo, OFM, and Marie (David) Nowakowski. Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday morning at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM. As per NYS COVID-19 protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Franciscans Holy Name Province, St. Anthony's Guild, 144 West 31st St., New York, NY 10001. Arrangements by THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMcCarthyFH.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Teresa’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home- Buffalo Chapel
1975 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14210
(716) 825-4454
