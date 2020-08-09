Guzinski - Theresa H.
(nee Splett)
August 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter Guzinski; devoted mother of Amy (Brendan) Harrington, and Dr. Peter J. (Rebecca) Guzinski; loving grandmother of Connor, Caitlin, Gabrielle, Crawford, and Meredith; dear daughter of the late John and Helen Splett; sister of Mariann (Eugene) Magiera and the late Dr. John (late Kathy) Splett; also survived by nieces and nephews. Theresa was a member of St. Casimir's Church, Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, WNY Nurse Practitioners Association, The Zonta Club of Buffalo, and was a graduate of Canisius College and SUNY at Buffalo. Memorials in Theresa's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or a charity of choice
. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 15th, at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com