JANS - Theresa M. "Tess"
(nee Kotas)
Loved by all, of Depew, after a brief illness, August 16, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Henry T. Jans; dear mother of Mark (Diane), David, Karen (Joseph) Orlando, Linda (Nelson) Perel, Elizabeth (Michael) Vogl, the late Andrew (Zusanne), and Thomas; loving grandmother of Frankie (Janine), Heather (Anil), Chuck (Nicole), Christopher (Angie), Annabelle, Zack, and Roanne; great-grandmother of Bodhin, Kian, Luca and Greyson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID health crisis, a Memorial Service will be announced next year. Donations in Tess' name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org
. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com