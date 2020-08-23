1/1
Theresa M. "Tess" (Kotas) JANS
JANS - Theresa M. "Tess"
(nee Kotas)
Loved by all, of Depew, after a brief illness, August 16, 2020. Wife of the late Dr. Henry T. Jans; dear mother of Mark (Diane), David, Karen (Joseph) Orlando, Linda (Nelson) Perel, Elizabeth (Michael) Vogl, the late Andrew (Zusanne), and Thomas; loving grandmother of Frankie (Janine), Heather (Anil), Chuck (Nicole), Christopher (Angie), Annabelle, Zack, and Roanne; great-grandmother of Bodhin, Kian, Luca and Greyson; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID health crisis, a Memorial Service will be announced next year. Donations in Tess' name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
