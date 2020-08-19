1/1
Theresa M. (Terry) VOGEL
VOGEL - Theresa M. (nee Terry)
Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at age 92. Devoted wife of late John Robert (Bob) Vogel; mother of Paul (MaryBeth) Vogel, Beverly (Frederick) Wood, David (Carol) Vogel, Robert (Betty) Vogel; loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of fifteen. No prior visitation. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made in Terry's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 19, 2020.
