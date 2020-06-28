WARDA - Theresa M.
(nee Ledwon)
June 25, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leo Francis Warda; proud and devoted mother of Robert (late Linda) Warda, Lynn (Kenneth) Beresniewicz, Darlene (Mike Bampton) Weber and Susan (Ronald) Mendel; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Matthew, Charlotte, Tony and Leo; daughter of the late Eleanor Ledwon. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Theresa's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.