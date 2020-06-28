Theresa M. (Ledwon) WARDA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARDA - Theresa M.
(nee Ledwon)
June 25, 2020, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leo Francis Warda; proud and devoted mother of Robert (late Linda) Warda, Lynn (Kenneth) Beresniewicz, Darlene (Mike Bampton) Weber and Susan (Ronald) Mendel; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Matthew, Charlotte, Tony and Leo; daughter of the late Eleanor Ledwon. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10 AM at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Theresa's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved