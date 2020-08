REINARD - Thomas C.

August 15, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY. Son of the late Thomas and Ann (nee Harte) Reinard; dear father of Autumn (Meghan) Baylor and Tonie (Jason) Boss; brother of Kathleen (Dale) Mitchell and the late Eileen Reinard; grandfather of Adeline Boss; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205.







