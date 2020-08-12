TAYLOR - Thomas C.
Entered into rest on August 11, 2020.Beloved husband of Jean (nee Wilson) Taylor; devoted father of Kelly Taylor; loving son of the late Thomas and Nancy Taylor; dear brother of Judy Gugliuzza, Robert Taylor and Tim (Gail) Taylor. Thomas was a US Army Veteran. Private Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.