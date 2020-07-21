ZUBA - Thomas C.
July 17, 2020. Son of the late Casimer and Sophie (Jaszczak) Zuba; loving husband to Ursula (Schmidt) Zuba; beloved father to Gregory (Tina) Zuba and Jason (Pamela Urbanek) Zuba; cherished grandfather to Casey, Aiden, and Carson; dear brother to Judy (Richard) Panfil. Tom served with the U.S. Air Force and while stationed in Germany, he met his wife of over 53 years. An avid amateur forester he enjoyed taming the wilds at his southern tier property. Later in life he never missed a chance to cheer on the grandkids at soccer games, track meets or concerts. And, there was never a model train show too far to attend. His unique sense of humor and legendary stories never failed to bring a smile to family and friends. He will miss his lifelong friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit pruddenandkandt.com