WUJEK - Thomas D., Sr.
August 19, 2020 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of 56 years to the late Angeline (nee Zabawa) Wujek. Loving father to Thomas (Marie) Wujek Jr., Nancy (Paul) Karmazyn and Daniel (Davina) Wujek. Cherished grandfather to several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Devoted brother to Florence (late Adam) Jablonski and Adele (late Thomas) Sicignano. Predeceased by siblings Edward, Christine and Dorothy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:15AM at Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Please Assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Thomas's name may be made to the charity of your choice
. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church.