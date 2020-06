KRUSE - Thomas E.June 20, 2020, of Springville, NY, at the age of 75 years, loving husband of Susan (Amarante) Kruse; father of Barbara (Dave) Flynn and Molly Kruse; grandfather of Jake and the late Alexis; brother of Dennis Kruse, Karen Tierney and the late Paul Kruse; also survived by nieces Anne and Lisa. No prior visitation. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com . Tom was an Army veteran, serving in both Korea and Vietnam.