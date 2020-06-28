Thomas E. KRUSE
KRUSE - Thomas E.
June 20, 2020, of Springville, NY, at the age of 75 years, loving husband of Susan (Amarante) Kruse; father of Barbara (Dave) Flynn and Molly Kruse; grandfather of Jake and the late Alexis; brother of Dennis Kruse, Karen Tierney and the late Paul Kruse; also survived by nieces Anne and Lisa. No prior visitation. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be offered at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com. Tom was an Army veteran, serving in both Korea and Vietnam.



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
