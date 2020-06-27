LUCAS - Thomas E., Jr.
48, of Clarks Green, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Thomas was born in Buffalo, NY, to Thomas E. Lucas, Sr. and Cathleen Finch Lucas. He was a graduate of Kenmore East High School, Boston University, and University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He was an attorney at and partner at the law offices of O'Malley & Langan, P.C., Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anne, and his three children, Maddie, Katie, and Robby. Also surviving are his father, Thomas, E. Lucas, Sr., his mother, Cathleen Finch Lucas, his sisters, Amy and Nicole. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday at the Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment Saint Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Steps to Cure Sarcoma Fund, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; orathttp://givingpages.upenn.edu/stepstocuresarcoma. Arrangements: ALBERT P. O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.