Thomas E. LUCAS Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCAS - Thomas E., Jr.
48, of Clarks Green, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Thomas was born in Buffalo, NY, to Thomas E. Lucas, Sr. and Cathleen Finch Lucas. He was a graduate of Kenmore East High School, Boston University, and University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He was an attorney at and partner at the law offices of O'Malley & Langan, P.C., Scranton. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anne, and his three children, Maddie, Katie, and Robby. Also surviving are his father, Thomas, E. Lucas, Sr., his mother, Cathleen Finch Lucas, his sisters, Amy and Nicole. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday at the Church of Saint Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment Saint Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Memorial contributions can be made to the Steps to Cure Sarcoma Fund, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; orathttp://givingpages.upenn.edu/stepstocuresarcoma. Arrangements: ALBERT P. O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Interment
11:30 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 24, 2020
Tom "Coach Lucas" was a great mentor to have when I was growing up and learning how to play hockey with life lessons along the way. I learned a lot about hockey from him, and will always remember the championships we won with him at the helm. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time.
Evan Harbert
Friend
June 24, 2020
Praying for your family during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss. May God keep you close to his heart.
Mark & Denise Bennett
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved