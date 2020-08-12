WHELAN - Thomas F.
Of Kenmore, NY, August 8, 2020. Loving father of William F., Robert (Mary), James, Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David, and Donald (Rebecca) Whelan; former husband of Suzanne Stoddart Whelan; survived by 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brother of Andrew (late Lucille), Cecilia Whelan, late Lawrence (late Jean), late Michael (Lucille) Whelan; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. (at Delaware Ave.), Kenmore Saturday at 11:00 AM. Please meet at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials to Hospice Foundation, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, are preferred. Tom was a retiree of the South Buffalo Railway and was the Girls Field Hockey and Track Coach at Eden High School for many years, also a member of the Belle Watlings Running Club. Condolences may be made online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com