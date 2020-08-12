1/1
Thomas F. WHELAN
WHELAN - Thomas F.
Of Kenmore, NY, August 8, 2020. Loving father of William F., Robert (Mary), James, Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David, and Donald (Rebecca) Whelan; former husband of Suzanne Stoddart Whelan; survived by 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brother of Andrew (late Lucille), Cecilia Whelan, late Lawrence (late Jean), late Michael (Lucille) Whelan; also survived by nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Paul's RC Church, 33 Victoria Blvd. (at Delaware Ave.), Kenmore Saturday at 11:00 AM. Please meet at church. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials to Hospice Foundation, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, are preferred. Tom was a retiree of the South Buffalo Railway and was the Girls Field Hockey and Track Coach at Eden High School for many years, also a member of the Belle Watlings Running Club. Condolences may be made online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
