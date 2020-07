SZYMANSKI - Thomas G.

Formerly of Brant, NY, July 21, 2020. Beloved son of Thomas and Diana Szymanski; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call Friday from 3 PM to 8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family.







