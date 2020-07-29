FEIDT - Thomas J.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Martha (Jones); loving father of Lisa F. (Paul) White, Susan L. (Michael) Melcher, Robert M. (Leslie) Feidt; grandfather of Justin White, Zachary and Paige Melcher, Grace and Samantha Feidt; brother of Richard Feidt and Debby Neubold; also survived by nieces and nephews. Tom was a partner/owner of the Jacob Hauck Insurance agency of Hamburg and had a distinguished career as an insurance agent serving many people, businesses and professionals throughout the Western NY region. He served on many professional organizations and also served the community through charitable work at the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com