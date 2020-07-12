1/
Thomas J. LOPEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOPEZ - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, formerly of Angola, entered into rest June 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Reiko (nee Miyanaga) Lopez; devoted father of Thomas (Cathy) Lopez, Frank (Susanne) Lopez, fedela (Bill) Marrero and Mitchell (Beth) Lopez; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; dear brother of Samuel Lopez and Frances Chiarmonte. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Lopez was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in Thomas' memory to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved