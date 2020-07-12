LOPEZ - Thomas J.
Of Hamburg, formerly of Angola, entered into rest June 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Reiko (nee Miyanaga) Lopez; devoted father of Thomas (Cathy) Lopez, Frank (Susanne) Lopez, fedela (Bill) Marrero and Mitchell (Beth) Lopez; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; dear brother of Samuel Lopez and Frances Chiarmonte. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, NY. (Please assemble at church). Mr. Lopez was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Donations may be made in Thomas' memory to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com