MARTINA - Thomas J.
Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on March 29, 2020. Thomas was born on June 23, 1948, to the late Samuel J. and Dorothy E. Martina; beloved husband of 49 years to Janice (nee Vara) Martina; dear brother of Gail (David) Heiser, Marilyn (Michael) Werner, Diane (James) McCadden, Jeffrey (Lynn Barthelemy) Martina, James Martina and the late Beverly Martina; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a US Army Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday (August 22) from 10 AM-12 noon. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com