Thomas J. McTIGHE
McTIGHE - Thomas J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 1, 2020. Loving son of the late Thomas and Ann McTighe; cherished brother of Ann (Joseph) Karb and Robert McTighe; dear uncle of Michael (Rebecca), David, Paul and great-uncle of Matthew, Michaela and Braeden. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Thomas was a US Army Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
