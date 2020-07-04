McTIGHE - Thomas J.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on July 1, 2020. Loving son of the late Thomas and Ann McTighe; cherished brother of Ann (Joseph) Karb and Robert McTighe; dear uncle of Michael (Rebecca), David, Paul and great-uncle of Matthew, Michaela and Braeden. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Thomas was a US Army Veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com