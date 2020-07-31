PIETRUS - Thomas J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest on July 29, 2020. Father of Brian Pietrus; dear brother of Barbara (Larry) Komendat and Joan (Gary) Para; fun uncle to Sarah (Matt), Andy (Stacey), Emily and Steven. Tom was a long-time employee of the VA Hospital engineering dept. He was a sports and outdoor enthusiast enjoying baseball, golf, tennis, skiing, camping and fishing. His colorful comments watching various pro-sports will be missed. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation RC Church, 7580 Clinton St. in Elma on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30AM. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery in Lancaster. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com