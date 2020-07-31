1/
Thomas J. PIETRUS
PIETRUS - Thomas J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest on July 29, 2020. Father of Brian Pietrus; dear brother of Barbara (Larry) Komendat and Joan (Gary) Para; fun uncle to Sarah (Matt), Andy (Stacey), Emily and Steven. Tom was a long-time employee of the VA Hospital engineering dept. He was a sports and outdoor enthusiast enjoying baseball, golf, tennis, skiing, camping and fishing. His colorful comments watching various pro-sports will be missed. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation RC Church, 7580 Clinton St. in Elma on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30AM. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery in Lancaster. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
