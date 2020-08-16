ROETZER - Thomas J.
Passed away on August 09, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, New York on December 22, 1943 to the late Andrew and Edna (Angstenberger) Roetzer.He is survived by a daughter, Amanda (Jamie) Kingsland; three grandsons, Ryan, Dominic and Christopher. Tom is also survived by a brother, Russell (Janet) Roetzer and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by two sisters, Dolores Minichino and Janet Rowles. Friends may call Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at the ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron NY. A Memorial Service will take place at 7 PM. Please visit rossakron.com
.