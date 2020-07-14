1/1
Thomas J. SHEA Jr.
SHEA - Thomas J., Jr.
July 12, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara A. Shea (McCoy); loving father of Katherine S. (Daniel) Rabb, Daniel and Patrick J. Shea, dear grandfather of Thomas, Brodie, Edward and Patrick; brother of Kathleen MacKinnon and James (Teresa) Shea. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, PERNA, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 9 AM at Holy Spirit R.C. Church. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home. Face masks are required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

