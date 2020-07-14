SHEA - Thomas J., Jr.
July 12, 2020, beloved husband of Barbara A. Shea (McCoy); loving father of Katherine S. (Daniel) Rabb, Daniel and Patrick J. Shea, dear grandfather of Thomas, Brodie, Edward and Patrick; brother of Kathleen MacKinnon and James (Teresa) Shea. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, PERNA, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 9 AM at Holy Spirit R.C. Church. Restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home. Face masks are required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com