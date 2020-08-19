SMITH Sr. - Thomas J. "Schmatts"

Age 75, of Perrysburg, NY, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born November 28, 1944. Son of the late Joseph and Jane (Miller) Smith. On October 17, 1970, he married the former Linda Romani who survives. For over 30 years he owned and operated Tom Smith and Son Garage Doors. He was an avid outdoorsman, member of Maple Lodge, Hanover Fish and Game and past member North Evans Fire Dept.Besides his loving wife of 49 years, he is survived by a son Thomas (Kathy) Smith Jr.; a daughter Samantha Smith (Jeromy); six grandchildren Matthew (Sarah) Greenwalt, Austin Smith, Derek and Joey Watkins, Madison and Morgan Johnson; and two great-grandchildren Ella and Colton; two sister-in-laws Sherrie (John) Purvis, and Lisa (Rick) Langenfeld; two nephews Keith Dash, and Jesse (Ashley) Richmond; two nieces Garnetta Falzone and Nikki (Chad Loshbaugh) Richmond. Predeceased by a sister Eileen (George) Dash. Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM from MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main Street, in Gowanda, NY. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and 33% occupancy in effect. Gravideside services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from Versailles Cemetery Memorials to Perrysburg Fire Dept. Or Gowanda Ambulance.







