CIESLICA - Thomas Leonard
Age 89, of St. Charles, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. Thomas was born October 2, 1930, in Lackawanna, NY, the son of Thomas and Josephine (Kumiega) Cieslica. He was united in marriage to Nancy Trella August 24, 1957, in Lackawanna, NY. Thomas was an avid golfer, a member of the Polish National Alliance, Knights of Columbus and was especially devoted to praying the rosary daily. He is survived by his seven children, Thomas Cieslica, Mary Beth Cieslica, John (Edna) Cieslica, Joseph (Candy) Cieslica, Stephen (Melissa) Cieslica, Ann (Larry) Mills, Joanie Cieslica; 11 grandchildren, Emma (Jeff) Dennis, Andrew Olson, Joanna, Matthew, Veronica, James, Peter Cieslica, John and Paul Mills, Madelyn, and Sophia Cieslica; three brothers, Edward, Robert (Margie) and Larry (Kathy) Cieslica and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; and three brothers, Richard, Fred, and Raymond Cieslica. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6N491 Crane Road, St. Charles. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001, www.stlabre.org
or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607, www.mercyhome.org
. For additional information, contact MOSS FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, St. Charles, IL, 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com