Thomas M. KROLL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KROLL - Thomas M.
June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Kroll; dearest mother of Joseph Kroll, Matthew Kroll, Theresa Winkler and Jessica Kroll; loving grandfather of Ryan, Kristin and Joey; great-grandfather of Anna, CJ, Bella, Paige and Brooke; brother of Christine. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved