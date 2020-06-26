KROLL - Thomas M.
June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Kroll; dearest mother of Joseph Kroll, Matthew Kroll, Theresa Winkler and Jessica Kroll; loving grandfather of Ryan, Kristin and Joey; great-grandfather of Anna, CJ, Bella, Paige and Brooke; brother of Christine. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, at 10 AM, in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 26, 2020.