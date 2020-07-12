KARMAZYN - Thomas Patrick
passed away suddenly July 5, 2020 at the age of 50; beloved son of Thomas W. and Beverly (nee Kowalski) Karmazyn; cherished father of Talor and Stratton; dear brother of Kyle (Christal) and Dawn (Tim Card) Lai; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Due to the current restraints a Celebration of Thomas' life will be celebrated at a time that we can all come together to comfort each other in person. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com