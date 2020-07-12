1/1
passed away suddenly July 5, 2020 at the age of 50; beloved son of Thomas W. and Beverly (nee Kowalski) Karmazyn; cherished father of Talor and Stratton; dear brother of Kyle (Christal) and Dawn (Tim Card) Lai; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Due to the current restraints a Celebration of Thomas' life will be celebrated at a time that we can all come together to comfort each other in person. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
