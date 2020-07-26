Hirsch - Thomas R.

July, 18, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores C. "Lori" (nee Schaefer); father of Karen M. Stanley of Eagle Mountain, UT, Nancy M. Sutter of Mathews, NC, David T., Andrew A (Holly) of Bernhards Bay, NY; dear grandfather of Jennifer P. Harris, Shane A. and Adam A. Hirsch; great-grandfather of Noelle M. and Mathew S. Harris; Close friend to Dolores's family, Laura Jalbert (Stephen), late Frank Lautner (Teri); and her grandchildren, Max, Sam, Courtney and Mackenzie. Mr. Hirsch was a retiree of the Ford Motor Company UAW Local 897 and served with the U.S. Maritime Service in WWII. Funeral services private. Internment in White Chapel Memorial Park. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. In memory of the many pets that Mr. Hirsch has loved during his lifetime, contributions may be given to the SPCA of Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224







