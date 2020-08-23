SYERS - Thomas R., Major
U.S. Army Retiree of Tampa, Florida, passed away July 30, 2020.Born in Chicago, IL, to Sue Bish and the late James W. Syers; dear grandson of the late Raymond and Dorothy Carlson and James and Margaret Syers. Tom is survived by his beloved twins, Gavin and Gabrielle Syers; his wife Michel; step-children Tiffany and Matthew Helvestine, Ashley and Aine Cannon; step-brothers, James and Shawn Bish; half brother and sister, Paul Syers and Beth Ann Scott; nieces and nephews, Zachary Weeks, Dylan, Randall, Krystal, Shianna Bish and Rachael Cleland. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, on Thursday, August 27th, at 7:00 PM, at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. All are invited to a Graveside Service, on Saturday, August 29th, at 10:00 AM, at Elmlawn Memorial Park Delaware and Brighton Rd. (please meet at cemetery office). Tom retired as a Major after serving in both the US Army and Navy. Memorial contributions may be made, to the Wounded Warrior Project
