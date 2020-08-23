1/1
Thomas R. Major SYERS
SYERS - Thomas R., Major
U.S. Army Retiree of Tampa, Florida, passed away July 30, 2020.Born in Chicago, IL, to Sue Bish and the late James W. Syers; dear grandson of the late Raymond and Dorothy Carlson and James and Margaret Syers. Tom is survived by his beloved twins, Gavin and Gabrielle Syers; his wife Michel; step-children Tiffany and Matthew Helvestine, Ashley and Aine Cannon; step-brothers, James and Shawn Bish; half brother and sister, Paul Syers and Beth Ann Scott; nieces and nephews, Zachary Weeks, Dylan, Randall, Krystal, Shianna Bish and Rachael Cleland. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, on Thursday, August 27th, at 7:00 PM, at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. All are invited to a Graveside Service, on Saturday, August 29th, at 10:00 AM, at Elmlawn Memorial Park Delaware and Brighton Rd. (please meet at cemetery office). Tom retired as a Major after serving in both the US Army and Navy. Memorial contributions may be made, to the Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com to read full obituary of Tom's life and share online condolences.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
