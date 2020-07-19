SARACH - Thomas S.

Age 80, died unexpectedly, July 14, 2020, in his home in Suffolk, Virginia. He was born February 19, 1940, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Albert and Geraldine Sarach. Tom graduated from Bishop Timon, class of 1958. He married his high school sweetheart on June 2, 1962, Judy Schwab, after five years of dating as teens. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in June of this year, sharing sixty-three years together. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son Tom Sarach, Jr. and his wife Janine; daughters, Lynn Connor and her husband Pat Connor, Karen Connor and her husband Tommy Connor; seven grandchildren, Katie Moore, Rachel Sarach, Ryan Connor, Sarah Connor, Nick Sarach, Justin Sarach and Shannon Connor; and a great-granddaughter, Stella Moore; and many nieces and nephews. The family plans to gather privately for a Celebration of Life in Suffolk, Virginia. Those who wish to remember Tom in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Oasis Social Ministry in Portsmouth, Virginia.







