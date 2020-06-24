Thomas SINCLAIR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINCLAIR - Thomas Age 94, entered into rest June 13, 2020. Survived by his son Scott, his brothers Hank, Richard, Edward and his sister Gladys; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He served in the US Armed Force in the US Navy, as a Navy Corps during WWII and had a US Destroyer USS Barry sunk by a Japanese Kamikaze pilot and was a MIA for two weeks in the Pacific Ocean. Joined US Marines for the Korean War Conflict (He was part of the Marines in the Frozen Chosen), then off to the Vietnam Conflict during the Tet Offensive and did three tours in Vietnam. He worked for Pacific telephone and telegraph, today known as AT&T, as a truck driver and then as a lineman working on telephone poles and high voltage poles. He will be placed to rest in the Miramar National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved