Thomas SINCLAIR

SINCLAIR - Thomas Age 94, entered into rest June 13, 2020. Survived by his son Scott, his brothers Hank, Richard, Edward and his sister Gladys; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He served in the US Armed Force in the US Navy, as a Navy Corps during WWII and had a US Destroyer USS Barry sunk by a Japanese Kamikaze pilot and was a MIA for two weeks in the Pacific Ocean. Joined US Marines for the Korean War Conflict (He was part of the Marines in the Frozen Chosen), then off to the Vietnam Conflict during the Tet Offensive and did three tours in Vietnam. He worked for Pacific telephone and telegraph, today known as AT&T, as a truck driver and then as a lineman working on telephone poles and high voltage poles. He will be placed to rest in the Miramar National Cemetery.





