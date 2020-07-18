TURTLE - Thomas Jr.
Age 85, of North Tonawanda and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, July 15, 2020, under the care of Hospice. Husband of 60 years to Constance (nee Ewing) Turtle, father of David (Maureen) Turtle and Karen Turtle, grandfather of Sean, Patrick, Hanna and Samantha. Son of the late Thomas and Alberta (nee Awaldt) Turtle and brother of the late Darlene Giese and James Turtle. Also survived by two nephews, several cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law. Thomas was a US Army Veteran. He was a 1953 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a graduate of Erie Community College. Thomas was the founder of Thomas Turtle Optician in 1972. He successfully ran two Buffalo marathons. There will be no prior visitations. A private Memorial Service will be held with Thomas' immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Thomas may be made to Niagara Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com