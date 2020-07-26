GENTILE - Thomas V.
July 20, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. (nee Wood) Gentile; dearest father of Jennifer Urbaniak, Samantha Marranca, Thomas R. Gentile and Tammy Gentile; dear grandfather of Alexander, Ava, John III, McKenzie, Gabriella and Katelyn; brother of Marilyn, Gerard, Victoria, Lisa Gentile, Sam (Debbie), Pamela (Ted) Enzinna, the late Becky (David) Tresino, Patricia and Jody Gentile; brother-in-law of Donald (Janice), Robert (Lori) and Brian (Cathy) Wood; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27, at 9:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY. No prior visitation. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.