Thomas V. GENTILE
GENTILE - Thomas V.
July 20, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. (nee Wood) Gentile; dearest father of Jennifer Urbaniak, Samantha Marranca, Thomas R. Gentile and Tammy Gentile; dear grandfather of Alexander, Ava, John III, McKenzie, Gabriella and Katelyn; brother of Marilyn, Gerard, Victoria, Lisa Gentile, Sam (Debbie), Pamela (Ted) Enzinna, the late Becky (David) Tresino, Patricia and Jody Gentile; brother-in-law of Donald (Janice), Robert (Lori) and Brian (Cathy) Wood; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27, at 9:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY. No prior visitation. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.

