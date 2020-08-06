INGRASSIA - Thomas V.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gwendolyn (nee Takach) Ingrassia; devoted father of Debra (Brian) Meger; cherished grandfather of Julian King; loving son of the late Dominic and Josephine Ingrassia; dear companion of Barbara Schihl; loving brother of Angelo (late Gloria) Ingrassia and the late Jean (late Anthony) Capozzi; also survived by two dear nephews, Patrick Ingrassia and Dennis (Lynn) Ingrassia. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.