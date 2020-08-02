SMITH - Thomas W., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Folvarcik) Smith; devoted father of Thomas, Jr. (Theresa), Christopher (Anne), Todd Smith and Holly (Aaron) Humphreys; cherished grandfather of Thomas, III, Dominique, Michael, Alisia, Kylie, Alec, Easton, Audrey, Max and Wyatt; loving son of the late Arthur and Helen Smith; dear brother of the late Arthur (Carol) Smith; fond cousin of Virginia (late Alfred) Talke; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Smith was a member of the Buffalo Sunrise Rotary, Buffalo Yacht Club and the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com