Thomas W. SMITH Sr.
SMITH - Thomas W., Sr.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Folvarcik) Smith; devoted father of Thomas, Jr. (Theresa), Christopher (Anne), Todd Smith and Holly (Aaron) Humphreys; cherished grandfather of Thomas, III, Dominique, Michael, Alisia, Kylie, Alec, Easton, Audrey, Max and Wyatt; loving son of the late Arthur and Helen Smith; dear brother of the late Arthur (Carol) Smith; fond cousin of Virginia (late Alfred) Talke; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Mr. Smith was a member of the Buffalo Sunrise Rotary, Buffalo Yacht Club and the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
