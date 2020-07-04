NEDOPAK - Timothy Allen
Of Meadow Drive died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born August 22, 1950 in Buffalo, NY. He was the son of Anthony and Edna Bigham Nedopak. Mr. Nedopak earned a Master degree from the University of Buffalo. He was employed by National Fuel, Highland Hospital in Rochester and was also self-employed computer programmer. Tim loved softball and played in many leagues over the years. Surviving are two brothers, Anthony W. Nedopak of Salamanca, and Theodore (Joan) Nedopak of Cheektowaga; a sister, Denise (Arthur) Schwartz of Vero Beach FL; five nieces and a nephew along with many cousins; aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his parent and grand-parents Ray and Ellamae Pingrey Bigham and Daniel and Affia Pastuch Nedopak. Services will be announced at a later date, Interment will be in Delavan Cemetery in Delavan NY. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. On line condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com