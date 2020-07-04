1/
Timothy Allen NEDOPAK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEDOPAK - Timothy Allen
Of Meadow Drive died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. Born August 22, 1950 in Buffalo, NY. He was the son of Anthony and Edna Bigham Nedopak. Mr. Nedopak earned a Master degree from the University of Buffalo. He was employed by National Fuel, Highland Hospital in Rochester and was also self-employed computer programmer. Tim loved softball and played in many leagues over the years. Surviving are two brothers, Anthony W. Nedopak of Salamanca, and Theodore (Joan) Nedopak of Cheektowaga; a sister, Denise (Arthur) Schwartz of Vero Beach FL; five nieces and a nephew along with many cousins; aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his parent and grand-parents Ray and Ellamae Pingrey Bigham and Daniel and Affia Pastuch Nedopak. Services will be announced at a later date, Interment will be in Delavan Cemetery in Delavan NY. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. On line condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved