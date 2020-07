Or Copy this URL to Share

BALZ - Timothy

June 30, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Dearest father of Daniel (Sara) and Erik; son of the late Russell and Marilyn Balz; brother of the late Bonnie (Beau) Winters, and the late Donna (late Bob) Dorr; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (South of County and N. French Rds.) Monday, July 6 from 3-7 with a service at 6:30 PM.







