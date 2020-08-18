1/
Timothy J. FERRON
FERRON - Timothy J.
Of Alden, entered into rest after a brief battle with cancer on August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia A. (nee Morrison) Ferron. Devoted father of Nicole Ferron, Courtney (Michael) Flick and Christopher (Mara Hampton) Ferron. Cherished grandfather of Lola. Loving son of the late Donald and Joan Ferron and son-in-law of James and Maryann Morrison. Dear brother of Cynthia (Bill) Hanley, Sandra (Rich) Markott, Donald (Cindy) Ferron, late Penni Ferron and brother-in-law Kim (Tim) Norris, Debbie (Kenny Stephen) Morrison, Jimmy Morrison, Eddie (Julie) Morrison and Renie (Jason) Smith. Dear friend of Jeff Liebner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd., Alden at 10:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Mr. Ferron was a retiree of the NYS Department of Corrections. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINE, 33% OCCUPANY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 18, 2020.
