SILVEY - Timothy J.
Of Venice, Florida, formerly of Amherst, NY, passed away peacefully at Orchid Cove, of Venice, on June 26, 2020. Born July 12, 1939, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Timothy Silvey and Harriet (Gallivan) Silvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Judith E. (Silvey) Gawron; and a brother Kevin G. Silvey. He is survived by his siblings, Maryanne Silvey, of Cheektowaga, Gary J. (Irene) Silvey, of West Seneca, Daniel J. (Christine) Silvey, of Delmont, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
in his name. Prayer services were held in Sarasota, FL, and Murrysville, PA. Arrangements in FL and Buffalo were private.