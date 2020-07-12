BURNS - Timothy John

79, of Depew, New York, passed away on June 30, 2020. Tim was born in Buffalo, New York, to Patrick and Mary Burns. He attended Buffalo State College from 1960-1964 where he was named All American in 1961 and 1962 for Men's Cross Country and in 1963 for Outdoor Track, graduating with a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) - Industrial Arts. He served as a mechanic for the Secret Service and quickly rose to the position of Field Agent. Assigned the New York detail for Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, he was eventually transferred to the Washington Field Office and assigned to the advance and protection team for the visit of Pope John Paul II, the Kennedy Center Presidential box detail and was regularly called to protect the United States President and foreign dignitaries. In 1981, at the Washington Hilton, Special Agent Tim Burns was working during the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan. He is survived by former wife Ann McCarron and their daughter Madeline; former wife Sheila and their children: son James Burns, daughter-in-law Susan and granddaughters Alexandra and Julia; son Andrew Burns, daughter-in-law Amy and grandson Alexander; sister Patricia Kelly and brother-in-law Keith, sister Kathleen Crippen and brother-in-law Daniel; sister-in-law Joan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Donald, brother James and sister-in-law Judith. A memorial service will be scheduled for 2021.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store