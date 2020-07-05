JOSEPH - Timothy M.
Of Amherst, NY, July 3, 2020. Loving companion of Mary Jo Malczewski; dear friend of Christine K. (Lukasczyk) Joseph; dear father of Ian D. Joseph; step-father of Douglas and Marissa Dalton; son of the late Raymond and Gloria J. (Tesmer) Joseph. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements were made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com