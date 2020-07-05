1/1
Timothy M. JOSEPH
JOSEPH - Timothy M.
Of Amherst, NY, July 3, 2020. Loving companion of Mary Jo Malczewski; dear friend of Christine K. (Lukasczyk) Joseph; dear father of Ian D. Joseph; step-father of Douglas and Marissa Dalton; son of the late Raymond and Gloria J. (Tesmer) Joseph. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements were made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
