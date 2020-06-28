BUTLER - Timothy R.
Of North Collins, NY, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Kimberly P. (Timmel) Butler; son of Donnalee A. (Clifford) and the late Alfred Butler; brother of Michael, David, and Jenniferlynn; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.