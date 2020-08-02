1/1
Timothy R. PAULY
PAULY - Timothy R.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest suddenly July 30, 2020. Loving son of Deborah (late Glenn) Pauly-VanNatter (nee Reukauf), and Kim (Marie) Pauly; dear brother of Heather (Brian) Maggiore, and Holly (Matthew) Sullivan; beloved companion of MaryLynn Levan; devoted step-father of Tyler Koslicki; devoted uncle of Eleanor and Nathan Maggiore, Madison Sullivan, Alexis Schragel, and Owsley and Michael Levan III; also survived by his grandfather, Richard Pauly, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 2-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock in St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. Please wear face covering. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Lombardo Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
