CHIAPPONE - Tina M.
(nee Perfetto)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Jack D. Chiappone; devoted mother of Jack Jr. (Kimberly) Chiappone, Anthony Chiappone and Elizabeth (Joseph) Kick; cherished grandmother of Courtney, Brianna, Anthony, Kathryn, Ava, Lucy, Declan, Gemma and Leo; loving daughter of the late Ralph J. and Catherine Perfetto; dear sister of Vincent (Trudi) Perfetto and the late Ralph (Patricia) Perfetto; fond sister-in-law of Joseph (Roslyn) Chiappone and Maria Trimm; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lakeview, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery. Mrs. Chiappone was a retired teacher from the Frontier Central School District, with 33 years of service and an avid knitter with Nutty Knitters. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Foster Care Program. PURSUANT TO THE NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com