Tobey F. LINTZ
LINTZ - Tobey F.
August 23, 2020. Wife of the late Jerry Lisker and Harvey Lintz; loving companion of Abe King; devoted mother of Carri (Phil) Milch, Pamela (Steven) Feinberg and Steven (David Hunenberg) Lisker; loving grandmother of Jason (Gina) Milch, Mindy (David) Monkarsh, Jessica (Robert) Greffenius and seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam and Josie Milch, Madison and Jordyn Monkarsh and William and Anna Greffenius; sister of the late Bernice Levenstein and Lawrence Fisher. A private Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, in Chicago. Due to COVID pandemic, no Shiva, will be held. Those wishing, may make donations in her memory to Temple Beth Zion or Jewish Family Service. For inquiries please telephone, AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, at 716-636-4174.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY 14068-1504
(716) 636-4174
